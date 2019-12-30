PlayGame (PXG) One Day Volume Hits $470.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $201,372.00 and $470.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.01321909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

