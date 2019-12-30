botXcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $42.15 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $42.15 million and approximately $343,568.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.01321909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

