QYNO (QNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $396.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. QYNO has a total market cap of $396.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

