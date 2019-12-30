Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.08. Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of DRQ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $146,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,981 shares of company stock worth $2,669,275. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

