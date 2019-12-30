Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.94

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 8756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTR. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua America Company Profile (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

