Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.81

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$71.81 and last traded at C$71.39, with a volume of 16708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.59.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 5.1299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

