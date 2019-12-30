Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.65

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.65 and last traded at $131.99, with a volume of 14906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,315.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.