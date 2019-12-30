CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.13

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.13 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 3465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.08.

A number of research firms have commented on CRT.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 40.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.50%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

