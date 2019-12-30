Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.40

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 390.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 25.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

