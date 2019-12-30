SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.75

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.
FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.
The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPX Flow Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
