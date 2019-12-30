SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.75

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

