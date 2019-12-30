Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $314.20

Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 314.20 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 314.20 ($4.13), with a volume of 407282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($4.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Nigel Rudd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25), for a total value of £161,500 ($212,444.09).

About Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.