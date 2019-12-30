Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. 71,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,036. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares worth $275,850. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

