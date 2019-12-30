Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.58

Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 9370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of $705.40 million and a P/E ratio of 30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (CVE:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.