Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.80

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.78, with a volume of 121922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSL shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.43.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 577,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,315,888.80.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

