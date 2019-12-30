$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $210,616.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,983.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $10,928,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 85.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 41.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,043. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

