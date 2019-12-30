Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.95. 854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $240,680.00. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,389,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,948,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,114,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

