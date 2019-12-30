Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 437,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $2,901,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.23. 28,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. Plains GP has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

