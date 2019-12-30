AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $68.60 Average PT from Analysts

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 612,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,937. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

