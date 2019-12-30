$373.90 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report sales of $373.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.40 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $280.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATSG. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.46. 31,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

In other news, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 232,184 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

