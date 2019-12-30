Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.67 Million

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce sales of $608.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.40 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $553.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,043. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

