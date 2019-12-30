$251.55 Million in Sales Expected for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will post sales of $251.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.80 million and the lowest is $250.54 million. RealPage reported sales of $228.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $985.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $984.33 million to $986.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Shares of RP stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $52.63. 836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,697. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75.

In other news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $6,849,440.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $64,357,899.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,295 shares of company stock worth $28,430,297. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RealPage by 242.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

