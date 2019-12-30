Brokerages Set Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT at $5.50

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Trivago alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trivago by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,673,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 128,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 49.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 301,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 100,268 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 23.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trivago by 4.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 202,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.64. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $914.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Trivago has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.43.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.