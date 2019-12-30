TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $82.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $87.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,134,219.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,035.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 371,909 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

