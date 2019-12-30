Refereum Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $40,394.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.01321909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum's launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum's total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bittrex, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

