LUXCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $11,754.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 141.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

