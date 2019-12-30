GeoCoin (GEO) Tops One Day Volume of $758.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $606,152.00 and approximately $758.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00583832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000904 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009728 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.