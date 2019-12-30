Aladdin Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. In the last week, Aladdin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,334.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.01797669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.52 or 0.02844485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00583832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00633307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062991 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00389150 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,358,078,250 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com . Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, BitForex and BITKER. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.