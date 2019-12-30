DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. DogeCash has a total market cap of $33,220.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00642649 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001108 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.