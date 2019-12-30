Swarm City (SWT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $48.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit and Upbit. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $373,749.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.01321909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

