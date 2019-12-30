MB8 Coin (MB8) Price Hits $0.0116

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. In the last week, MB8 Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. MB8 Coin has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $7,834.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00065879 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 585,977,877 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MB8USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.