Payfair 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $601.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $10,831.00 and $601.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.01321909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

