IRISnet (IRIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.30 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $9.65 million and $3.30 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.01321909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,955,346 coins and its circulating supply is 512,717,475 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

