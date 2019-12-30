Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.13.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 728.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.48. 1,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $122.27 and a 52 week high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

