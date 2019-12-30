Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 351,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,237. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.