Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,450,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 40,140,000 shares. Approximately 62.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. 4,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $404.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.