Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Drops By 6.4%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.57. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.17.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

