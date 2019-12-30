Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

INGN traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. 37,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Short Interest Update
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Short Interest Update
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Short Interest Down 6.7% in December
Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Short Interest Down 6.7% in December
Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. Drops By 6.4%
Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. Drops By 6.4%
Inogen Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Inogen Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
NanoVibronix Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
NanoVibronix Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report