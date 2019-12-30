Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

INGN traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. 37,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

