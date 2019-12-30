NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAOV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.48.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Short Interest Update
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Short Interest Down 6.7% in December
Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. Drops By 6.4%
Inogen Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
NanoVibronix Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


