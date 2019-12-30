NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:NAOV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.48.
NanoVibronix Company Profile
