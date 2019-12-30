Short Interest in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Declines By 6.4%

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 40,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 69.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 918,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 530.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 400,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 337,339 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 46.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 435,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$23.43 during trading hours on Monday. 15,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.79. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CY. Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

