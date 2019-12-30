Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Drops By 6.4%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 728,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE TDY traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.60 and a 200 day moving average of $310.78. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $198.15 and a one year high of $351.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

