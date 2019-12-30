Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Dave Lewis Acquires 54 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Dave Lewis acquired 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($181.85).

TSCO stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 255.50 ($3.36). The company had a trading volume of 4,039,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 287.50 ($3.78).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

