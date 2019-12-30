Aegis Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $300.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Aegis from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,935,995. The stock has a market cap of $584.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $191.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $208.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,083,646 shares of company stock valued at $388,895,738 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after purchasing an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.