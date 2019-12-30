$0.56 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. Hilltop reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hilltop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

