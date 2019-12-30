$0.42 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 317,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 883,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

