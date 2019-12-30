Interzone Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Interzone

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

