Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $294.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Longbow Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $291.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.56. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

