Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Receives GBX 22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 22 ($0.29).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENQ. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enquest from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enquest to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Enquest news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 2,154,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £409,403.64 ($538,547.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,374,099 shares of company stock valued at $63,806,098.

LON ENQ opened at GBX 21.68 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.65 million and a PE ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.46. Enquest has a 1-year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.42 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

