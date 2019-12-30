Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,380,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.