Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Price Target at GBX 628.50

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 628.50 ($8.27).

HSBA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 865 ($11.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 596.10 ($7.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 580.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 615.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

