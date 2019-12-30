Engagement Token (ENGT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Engagement Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. Engagement Token has a market cap of $28,767.00 and $36.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Engagement Token Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The official website for Engagement Token is engagementtoken.com . Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken

Engagement Token Token Trading

Engagement Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

